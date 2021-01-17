Tunisia: Siliana - Calm Restored After Clashes With Police

Tunis/Tunisia — Calm is restored Saturday night in the towns of Siliana and Bouarada after clashes between young people and security units.

The "protesters" set fire to tyres and threw stones against the security forces at the level of Abdessattar Dridi Avenue, Ennozha city as well as Mongi Selim in Siliana city and the main artery of Bouarada. Security units responded with tear gas shots to disperse the youth groups.

Young people attempted to storm the house of a municipal police officer on Friday evening following an attack on a shepherd.

The municipal police officer was transferred and an investigation was launched.