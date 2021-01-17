Malawi: 'Long-Ball' Bullets Snatch Point Against Ntopwa

17 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Jeromy Kadewere

Hassan Kajoke's second half equaliser equaliser earned the champions Nyasa Big Bullets a point when they drew 1-1 against Ntopwa FC in the TNM Super League on Saturday.

Bullets were on the brink of their first defeat at Kamuzu Stadium but Kajoke rescued a point for The People's Team 12 minutes when he levelled the scoreline and saved his team from losing a seven-year record.

The Amagheto Kids from Bangwe Townhsip sponsored by Isaac 'Jomo' Osman, a former Bullets top fan, scored in the 14th minute through Hendrix Misinde after Miracle Gabeya failed to mark his opponent inside the box.

Osman said his charges were unfortunate not to win the game and appeared to take a slight dig at Bullet's style of play.

He said Amagheto Kids couldn't cope with long-ball Bullets in the second-half.

Osman said Bullets were just "thumping the ball forward and see what they could get" and in the end it paid off for them.

Bullets coach Callisto Pasuwa said: "You can't just collect points without fighting for it, but we weren't that good in the opening half hence dropping the points," he said.

The result leaves Bullets still on eighth position with 12 points from seven games, whilst Ntopwa are seventh with 14 points from nine games.

On Sunday, Mighty Wanderers will take on Tigers FC at Kamuzu Stadium while Blue Eagles hosts Red Lions at Nankhaka Stadium.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

