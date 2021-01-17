Tanzanian Rapper Cpwaa of the Parklane Fame Has Died

Tanzanian artiste Ilunga Khalifa aka CPwaa was pronounced dead early Sunday January 17 at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) where he was undergoing treatment.

Clouds Fm broke the news that CPwaa was admitted at MNH suffering from acute pneumonia, ultimately leading to his death.

CPwaa was an award-winning artiste who started his music career with Park Lane comprising of other artistes such as Suma Lee. The duo released hit songs including Nafasi Nyingine and Aisha. The artiste, later on, branched off and released solo projects; Action, Problem, So Pwaa, Six in the Morning, among others.

CPwaa was also one of the earliest breeds of American Hip Hop influence on Tanzanian music.

The late artiste's discography also included an album release 'The Album' which debut in 2013 and had 15 songs.

Outside his music career CPwaa was an avid tech guy with a keen interest in ICT, VAS, Digital content, media monitoring, gaming, mobile money, among other tech-related interests.