Liberia: New Customs Collector Promises to Swell Revenue Basket in Grand Gedeh

Zwedru — The newly-assigned Custom Collector in Grand Gedeh County, Ephraim Miller, has pledged to enforce the collection of taxes so as to support the Government development agenda.

As contained in the communication to Mr. Miller signed by Chupee W. G Howe, the Assistant Commission for Human Resource at the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), Miller's assignment is in line with Section 7.17 of the Human Resource Management Section on rotation.

Miller disclosed that, there are many unauthorized borders in the county and expressed concern over the porous conditions of entry into the country.

He promised that all the recognized borders will be monitored to ensure that all economic operators or business people pay the taxes due to the government.

He named several borders like Battergen, Garley Town, Gleo Tempo, B'Hai, among others as needing keen attention..

Miller attributed citizens refusal and unwilling to pay custom taxes over the years to lack of awareness and sufficient education of the public.

"There is a need for government to raise sufficient awareness and explain the importance of tax and tax payment to citizens and economic operators," Miller said.

He emphasized that tax dollar is needed by Government to support its development plan such as roads, schools, hospitals, salary payment and upgrading of other public facilities and services.

Miller called on business people to do 'voluntary declaration of goods and services' to the custom offices in the county and desist from paying to the wrong people to allow their goods in and out of Liberia.

"The money you pay does not go to the government and government needs the money to develop the country," he added.

Miller brings over 20 years of experience in customs service to his new assignment and has vowed to use this in growing the revenue basket of the County and Liberia as a nation.