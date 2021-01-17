Tunisia: Covid-19 - 8 Deaths in Gabès and 75 More Infections Reported in Tozeur

17 January 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Eight additional deaths due to coronavirus were recorded in the last 24 hours in Gabes, said Coordinator of the Health Monitoring Unit at the Regional Health Directorate Hassine Jabrane.

The number of deaths reaches 196 cases in the governorate, according to the same source.

In a statement to TAP, Jabrane said that after 88 tests were carried out, 35 cases were diagnosed positive.

In the governorate of Tozeur, one death and 75 more infections by the coronavirus were recorded on Saturday. Thus the number of deaths by coronavirus in the region is about 75 cases, according to Foued Barrani, Information Officer at the Regional Health Directorate.

