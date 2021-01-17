South Africa: Proteas in Pakistan for the First Time in a Generation

analysis

As the South African squad tour Pakistan for the first time since 2007, they'll be getting priceless advice from coach Mark Boucher, who was a member of the last Proteas team to tour there.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

An entire generation of Proteas players are stepping into the unknown as South Africa tour Pakistan for the first time since 2007. Coach Mark Boucher's experience might never be more valuable.

The Proteas' first tour to Pakistan in almost 14 years started inauspiciously after Emirates airlines suspended flights to and from South Africa on Thursday. That led to the cancellation of the Proteas' Friday evening flight to Dubai, where they were supposed to connect onwards to Karachi.

In the end, Cricket South Africa had to charter a plane and, despite leaving a few hours later than expected, the Proteas were on a direct flight to Pakistan without the layover in Dubai.

That little episode was a reminder that a tour to Pakistan is no everyday occurrence and it will be littered with challenges. An entire generation of South African players have never set foot in Pakistan to play cricket.

Of the current touring party, only former skipper...