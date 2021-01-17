South Africa: Proteas in Pakistan for the First Time in a Generation

17 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

As the South African squad tour Pakistan for the first time since 2007, they'll be getting priceless advice from coach Mark Boucher, who was a member of the last Proteas team to tour there.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

An entire generation of Proteas players are stepping into the unknown as South Africa tour Pakistan for the first time since 2007. Coach Mark Boucher's experience might never be more valuable.

The Proteas' first tour to Pakistan in almost 14 years started inauspiciously after Emirates airlines suspended flights to and from South Africa on Thursday. That led to the cancellation of the Proteas' Friday evening flight to Dubai, where they were supposed to connect onwards to Karachi.

In the end, Cricket South Africa had to charter a plane and, despite leaving a few hours later than expected, the Proteas were on a direct flight to Pakistan without the layover in Dubai.

That little episode was a reminder that a tour to Pakistan is no everyday occurrence and it will be littered with challenges. An entire generation of South African players have never set foot in Pakistan to play cricket.

Of the current touring party, only former skipper...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.