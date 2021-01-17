Liberia: New Senators Ready to Lead

The five Senators recently certificated by the National Elections Commission (NEC) have officially taken seats at the Liberian Senate to lead their respective counties.

They include Senators Prince K. Moye (Bong), James Emmanuel Nuquay (Margibi), Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence (Grand Bassa), Jonathan BoyCharles Sogbie (RiverGee), and Abraham Darius Dillon (Montserrado) counties respectively.

In their respective induction statements at the chambers of the Liberian Senate, each of the new Senators assured the Liberian people that they will work in their interest aim at improving their lives.

Senator Abraham Darius Dillon of Montserrado County started by giving God the glory for his reelection to lead the people of Montserrado County for the next nine years.

"We are now elected for nine years and I let to encourage all of us to work for the Liberian people. This country is excited and all eyes on this Capitol Building. I am appealing that we shouldn't allow this country to only be happy for one week. We will collaborate and we will be robust in working for our people," he said.

Also speaking, Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence of Grand Bassa County started by calling for a moment of silence for the deaths of her husband, the late Representative Adolph Lawrence Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine and Senator Geraldine Doe-Sherriff.

She said "To God be the glory for great things he has done. It has been a difficult times for me. Distinguished colleagues we have been given the opportunities to serve the Liberian people and we should work as an independent body and ensure stability and make the lives of our people better. We have senators of like minds and we intend to hold the feet of the Liberian Senate on fire to do the right things to work. We are here with vigor and to work for the Liberian people."

At the same time, Senator Prince K. Moye of Bong County said he took risks to leave the position of Deputy Speaker to represent his people.

The former Deputy Speaker further assured his people and Liberians in general that he will not let them down.

"I will not let you down. We have tasks ahead. We have been vindicated and we took the highest risks in this election by leaving the position of a deputy speaker. I didn't go into the election to come and take Pro-Temp position, but to come and represent by people. I won with 50% of the votes without me buying motorbikes, T-Shirts. This new assignment you have given me, you will get the real fruit of it for you and the country. The execution of our budget shouldn't be left with the executive. What is appropriated for our people should be given to them. I have come to join you. I have no allegiance to anyone, but the Liberian people," he said.

Senator James Emmanuel Nuquay of Margibi County said he feels the development challenge facing the country.

"This is about time that we review some of those concession agreements and we will work with you to do some amendments of the Decent Work Act," he said.

Meanwhile, Senator Jonathan Boye Charles Sogbie of RiverGee said he has gone to the Liberian Senate to work for all Liberians and not to fight anyone as insinuated in the public.

"There are doubting Thomases and some of you are jittering that I have come to fight. I didn't come here to fight. I have come here to work for the Liberian people. We will do everything for the Liberian people. Anything that is not in the interest of the people, we will create the necessary hurdles. Be not deceived. Anything to the contrary will not only hurt us, but our children and unborn," he added.

Meanwhile, Senate Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate, Albert Chie reminded the new senators that they are not only in the Senate for their county, but the entire country.

"To you our colleagues from Rivergee, the senate is a political house and our colleagues know that. We are here to see to it that the life of our people is improved and our people are not interested in politics, but they want programs to improve their lives. We need to work with the executive branch constructively to feel the governance for them," he said.

Pro-Temp Chie added "Our cardinal responsibility is lawmaking. I am happy that senators are joining us with new vigor and let's work together for the benefit of our country."