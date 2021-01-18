Nigeria: Buhari Mourns Death of Abacha's Sister

Mr Buhari said the deceased devoted her time on earth to caring for the less-privileged and godly upbringing of her children.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed condolences over the passage of Fatima (Fanta) Garba Mohammed, immediate younger sister of late Head of State, Sani Abacha.

The deceased was also the mother of Basheer Mohammed (Lado), Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The President sympathised with the Abacha family, Mr Lado and his siblings as well as the people of Kano State, his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said in a release on Saturday.

The president said Hajia Fanta, who lived to the age of 75, devoted her time on earth to caring for the less-privileged and godly upbringing of her children.

"President Buhari prays that Allah will console all those who mourn and grant Hajiya Fanta Aljannatul Firdaus," Mr Shehu said.

Mr Abacha Nigeria's military head of state of Nigeria from 1993 until his death in 1998.

He was earlier the Chief of Army Staff between 1985 to 1990, then served as the nation's Chief of Defence Staff between 1990 to 1993.

