Nigeria: 18 Kano Traders Kidnapped in Kogi Regain Freedom

The eighteen Kano traders from Kantn Kwari textile market abducted in Kogi on their way to Aba in Abia State have regained their freedom.

President, Arewa Youth Traders Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Abubakar Babawo, confirmed the release of the businessmen to THISDAY in Kano on Sunday.

"The 18 Kano traders who were among the 27 traders regained their freedom on Saturday evening. They slept in Kaduna and they are now on their way to Kano.

"We are expecting them today in Kano as we have been communicating with them.

"We communicated with some of them. All of them are released. They are fine and en route to Kano."

He said that the abducted businessmen were released by their kidnappers on Saturday evening.

He said they were on their way to Kano as they spent the night in Kaduna on Saturday.

Babawo who confirmed that ransom was paid however declined to state the amount paid to secure their release.

"I cannot tell you the amount paid to secure their release but ransom was paid before they were released," he said.

Recall that the businessmen were kidnapped on Sunday, January 10, in Okene, Kogi State, on their way to Aba to buy textile materials