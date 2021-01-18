Nigeria: Ex-Finance Minister, Martins-Kuye, Is Dead

17 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Former Minister of State for Finance, Senator Jubril Martins-Kuye, is dead. Martins-Kuye, who died on Sunday morning, was aged 78.

He served as Minister of State for Finance in the government of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and was appoitned Minister of Commerce and Industry by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2010.

Born on August 16, 1942 in Ago-Iwoye in Ogun State, Martins-Kuye studied Sociology at the University of Ibadan and Economics at the Harvard University Business School. He later qualified as a chartered accountant.

In the aborted Third Republic, Martins-Kuye was a member of the defunct Social Democratic Party and served as Senator on its platform.

The late politician was one of the founding leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party. He flew the governorship flag of the party in Ogun State in 1999 before he joined former President Obasanjo's cabinet.

Attachments area

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.