Nigeria: Bandits Kill 80-Year-Old, Four Others in Kaduna Attacks - Official

17 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Kabiru Yusuf

The Kaduna Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the killings in a statement on Sunday.

Armed bandits killed an 80-year-old woman, a ward head and three other locals in attacks on Kaduna communities.

The incidents, which happened at three different local governments, saw five people dead and three locals injured.

The Kaduna Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the killings in a statement on Sunday. He did not disclose the exact days the incidents occurred.

He said security agencies reported the killing of the woman in Sharu village, Igabi Local Government Area, to the Kaduna government.

The armed bandits invaded the village and raided several homes. As they shot sporadically, Hauwwa Umaru, 80, was hit by a bullet and died instantly, he added

"In another incident, unknown gunmen killed one Samaila Yohanna, the Ward Head of Konti, in Chikun Local Government Area."

Also in Chikun local government, bandits killed two locals, Alhaji Sani and Malam Rabiu, at Dande, he said.

Mr Aruwan said that in Giwa Local Government Area, armed bandits barricaded the road between Fatika and Kidandan to open fire on commuters plying the road.

"One unidentified woman was killed, and three other persons were injured in the attack," he said

The commissioner added that Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and conveyed condolences to the families of the deceased, praying for the repose of their souls.

He said the governor also prayed for speedy recovery for the injured and tasked security agencies to ensure diligent investigations into the disturbing incidents.

Communities in Kaduna, like those of other states in the Northwest, have been repeatedly attacked by bandits leading to the deaths of several people and kidnap of others.

The attacks have continued despite the heavy deployment of security operatives including soldiers to the states.

