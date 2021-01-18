Nigeria: 247 Fulani Women Receive G'ovts Rural Women Cash Grant in Kebbi

About 247 Fulani women under the umbrella of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN ,in Kebbi State are to receive N20,000 each to improve their economic wellbeing.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq,disclosed this when she launched the Federal Government Special Cash Grant for Rural Women at the Fulani settlement of Hutawa near Birnin Kebbi.

Special Assistant to the minister on media,Nneka Ikem Anibeze, in a statement, said the "Minister who visited the

Fulani settlement located on the outskirts of Birnin Kebbi at the weekend expressed happiness at the economic empowerment training being given to the Fulani women by the Kebbi state government."

The statement quoted her as say,"I am delighted to see that these Fulani women are being taught the modern methods of yoghurt production using cow milk. This will go a long way in empowering them to be self reliant and able to provide for their families."

"I enjoin all the Fulani women who have received this training by the Kebbi state government to put it to practice as this will also improve the economic status of not just the women but the state and country at large",it added.

Among the recipients of the Federal Government's Special Cash Grant for Rural Women, the statement said,"is 65 year-old Baba Hauwawu who could not contain her excitement when she was presented with the cash by the Minister Sadiya Umar Farouq."

She expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for the grant and said that she will use the N20,000 to start a Fura business .

"May God bless and keep Baba Buhari for giving me this money. Now I will go and buy Fura and also start a cattle rearing business",she said.

"The Federal Government's Special Cash Grant for Rural women has so far been launched in 16 states including Plateau, Sokoto, Imo, Ebonyi, Nassarawa, Kebbi, Katsina, Bauchi, Taraba, Ekiti, Ondo, Adamawa, Gombe, Kano , Jigawa and Zamfara states," the statement said.