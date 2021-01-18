Nigeria: Rita Dominic, Genevieve Nnaji, Ini Edo, Mercy Aigbe, Likely to Say 'I Do' in 2021

The year 2020, which many described as 'a year of weeping and wailing has come and gone. But the world can't stop talking about it.

While the year 2020 did not witness any high profile weddings as it was the case in 2019, where the likes of actress Toyin Abraham and her hubby, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Adekunle Gold and Simi, 9ice and his baby-mama, Olasunkanmi, Big Brother Naija Double Wahala reality TV stars, Bambam and Teddy A among others walked down the aisle.

Meanwhile, it looks like love is in the air this year, with many new love stories dominating the social media space. Already, some of the lovebirds have also gone public with their relationships, while many others are still keeping theirs under wraps. But we try as much as possible to predict the celebrities that will likely take the next step in their relationship.

Rita Dominic

Screen diva, Rita Dominic has always been keeping her relationship with men private. But recently, the actress unveiled her dream man, Fidelis Anosike to the world, when she shared their photo on her Instagram page.

Fidelis Anosike is the founder of Folio Media Group, a multi-media company which owns Daily Times Nigeria (founded in 1926), the country's oldest newspaper. He resigned as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company in June, perhaps, to perfect his plans to spend the rest of his life with the beautiful actress. It was a welcome development as Rita's fans are happy for her. Recall that the actress had once vowed to marry the man of her dream despite societal pressure on her to get married. She revealed, in an interview that she almost married someone but it ended up not working out between her and her supposed spouse.

According to her, rather than bowing to societal pressure, she declared that she would marry "the man of my dreams" in her own time. "I will marry the man of my dreams and not the man society dreams for me. I almost married someone. We were there. We were at that point." True to her words, the actress has found the man of her dream and she's ready to walk down the aisle. Well, needless to say, fans are waiting with bated breath for the ringing of her wedding bells, which will probably happen in the first quarter of 2021.

Genevieve Nnaji

It was once rumoured that Genevieve Nnaji had tied the knot in Portugal following an adorable photo of her and her alleged white hubby looking all loved up, which she shared on IG. But the rumour was unsubstantiated, as the actress who had a daughter out of wedlock at the age of 17 is still single. Could it be that Genevieve is scared of getting married because she does not want a broken home? In one of her interviews, the 42-year old actress had said she preferred to stay single than experience a broken marriage.

"If I get married, I really want to stay married, and staying married is not an easy thing. It means you are completely in tune with your partner. It means you have found your soul mate and will have to be able to stand a lot of disappointments that would definitely come but then again you have to learn how to forgive," she said. In any case, with her kitty full of prosperity, a wedding does seem like it will be a herculean task. But it would be a treat for all her fans! And the time is now.

Mercy Aigbe

In an Instagram post early in the year, Mercy Aigbe had hinted that she would be tying the knot with her new fiancé in 2021. "We are getting married in January 2021. It happened unexpectedly but I am very happy about it and cannot wait to be one with my love... " the actress wrote. This will be Aigbe's second marriage after her first marriage to her ex- hotelier husband, Lanre Gentry crashed owing to domestic violence and alleged infidelity. Her fans can't wait to behold their screen idol walk the aisle in 2021.

Ini Edo

She has not made it public, but rumours are flying round that actress Ini Edo will soon remarry.

Recall that her first marriage to American-based businessman, Philip Ehiagwina crashed in 2014 due to irreconcilable differences between them at the time.

In 2017, it was also rumoured that the beautiful actress had agreed to become a second wife to one of the Lekki, Lagos big boys. But it never happened, until controversial actor, Uche Maduagwu hinted early last month on his Instagram page that the actress was about to get married again. He cautioned Ini Edo to learn to keep her love affairs away from her friends.

"Stop advertising your #man to your friends, not all of them are #happy for you. #Iniedo, keep your private life far from your #friends especially the ones in #nollywood, not all female friends are 100% happy when they see the others about to have a blissful #marriage. Keep the #good news to yourself and with your #family until everything is almost set because Aye le. Congrats on what God is about to do, to those who are still doubting are they God?," Maduagwu wrote.

Ijeoma Imoh

Beautiful actress, Ijeoma Imoh is certainly ready to give marriage a chance but the right man has not come her way. The Arochukwu, Abia State-born actress recently confided in Whispers that she was looking forward to settling down as a woman. She may have been in and out of several relationships, it would certainly not be wrong for her fans to expect that it will finally happen next year!

Vanguard News Nigeria