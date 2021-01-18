Zimbabwe: Covid-19 - Artists Need Plan B to Survive

Whether you are Beyonce, Koffi Olomide, Davido, Rachel J, Alick Macheso, Thomas Mapfumo, Cassper Nyovest or Zodwa WaBantu, the fact remains that Covid-19 is real.

As an artist, one needs plan B to survive.

Gone are the days when one filled up venues with fans. Gone are the days of live shows.

There is a new normal!

With coronavirus cases rising each day and many contact activities suspended to curb the spread of the disease, artists have been urged to be innovative.

Although over the past months they have been relying much on virtual shows which have also been banned because they were attracting a lot of people at one place, it has emerged that there were other ways through which they can survive.

Recently, the ban on virtual shows by the Government of Zimbabwe, which is in line with the norm throughout the world, elicited debate with some arguing that shows were their only means of survival while others described the move as noble.

Artistes and arts organizations have taken a hard financial knock since public gatherings were banned.

Now tracing back, some local musicians have proven that they do not only rely on music, but have other projects that sustain them on any rainy day.

This is the story now especially in lockdown and it is not only Zimbabwe facing challenges but world-wide artistes are singing the same tune.

South African sultry socialite cum businesswoman Zodwa Wabantu is not letting the lockdown stop her from securing the bag.

Last Tuesday she posted on social media that she won't be able to entertain her fans with her dance moves and has opted to sell eggs and live chickens from her tour bus.

The star later urged her 1.4 million fans to suggest which areas she should start with her latest business venture.

While many thought the announcement was nothing more than to have a bit of banter, the entertainer posted another video the same week, simply captioning it: "Leaving Home to Sell Chickens ?? and Eggs ??".

Zimbabwean artistes are not left out as they are doing their bit to ease the collective pressure.

It is true that now is the time to find solace, for those educated enough they can still survive their livelihoods as they can find jobs as essential services.

In an interview with songstress Rachel J who is currently based in South Africa said that artistes should not struggle during lockdown but be advanced.

"I know we are in difficult times but the best way is to adhere to the Covid-19 regulations.

"Music pays but now it is difficult to entertain considering that the lockdown restrictions do not allow us to perform which is fair because Covid-19 is real. I am not only a musician but a fashion designer and styling consultant.

"I have been making money through Zoom consultancy for those who want tips on how to dress for their photoshoots.

"I have even extended my talent to home décor where I am now giving tips online on how to decorate your home during lockdown," she said.

She said that many people are putting out their creativity on social media and are earning a living.

Sungura ace Alick Macheso's manager Tich Makahamadze has confirmed that the musician is busy farming.

"Macheso has always been a farmer. We have been staying at home and keeping safe from this global pandemic.

"It's a tough time and Macheso has been busy in the fields, farming in Chivhu. He has grown maize and is doing well," said Makahamadze.

Reigning Miss Zimbabwe World, Belinda Potts said it was difficult to survive as a model in tough times.

"I am an agricultural expert, veterinary to be specific.

"With my experience now I have joined the young farmers club association.

"I am renting out and managing a semi huge piece of land in Beatrice where I am practising animal husbandry at its peak and growing crops mixing them for feed consumption for my livestock. I breed and sell and I am making a steady income," she said.

She said this has been her passion since teenager.

Actor Richmond Nyanguwo of Wenera soap said he has resorted to growing vegetables and selling them.

"Ever since the first lockdown started, I resorted to growing vegetables in the backyard of our house in Greendale and have been doing door to door deliveries.

"But now we are not allowed to move around," he said.

Dherira hit-maker Andy Muridzo said the lockdown has opened doors for other avenues to survive.

"We used to rely on music sales, performing and sometimes advertorial deals but times have changed and things are tough.

"We need to accept the new norm and move on. I am now into piggery in Norton. We started off three weeks ago and as we speak we have about 150 pigs," he said.

Renowned sculptor Dominic Benhura said he had no other projects he was working on apart from his sculpting business.

"Nothing else I am doing besides perfecting my works. I had stocks already and this has been keeping me busy," he said.