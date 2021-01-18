Nigeria: APC Wins Kano LG Election

17 January 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Garba-Sheka says candidates of the APC emerged winners of the 44 chairmanship and 484 councillorship positions in the election.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all the 44 chairmanship and 484 councillorship seats at Saturday's Kano State local government poll.

Ibrahim Garba-Sheka, head of the state independent electoral commission disclosed this while announcing the results of the election on Sunday in Kano.

Mr Garba-Sheka said candidates of the APC emerged winners of the 44 chairmanship and 484 councillorship positions in the election.

"The total votes scored by the candidates is 2,530.577 million. Work is still in progress to ascertain the total votes scored by candidates of other political parties," he said.

Mr Garba-Sheka said the election was generally peaceful in the 11,500 polling units across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

While commending Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for his support and non-interference, the chairperson thanked the Civil Society Organisations for their support towards ensuring free, fair and credible election.

Twelve political parties took part in the election.

While a faction of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party loyal to a former Governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, opted out of the election, the other faction in the party participated in the election.

According to most political commentators, local council elections are almost a charade since the ruling party in the state is almost certain to win all available seats.

