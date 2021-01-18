Kenya: Covid-19 Positivity Rate Falls to 2.1pc As Daily Infections Decline to 80

17 January 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — Kenya's coronavirus positivity rate fell to 2.1 per cent on Sunday after daily infections declined to a two-digit low of 80.

The cases were detected from 3,733 samples tested within 24 hours.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, through a statement emailed to newsrooms, said three more patients had succumbed to the virus over the same period raising the death toll to 1,731.

Nairobi remained the hardest hit county having recorded 62 cases followed by Meru and Kwale which registered four and three cases respectively.

Kiambu had two cases while Kericho, Kilifi, Makueni, Mombasa, Nyandarua and Uasin Gishu posted a case each.

Kagwe said 699 COVID-19 patients still undergoing treatment in various health facilities countrywide while another 1,642 were reported to be under home-based care.

Fourteen of the patients were in the Intensive Care Unit, thirteen of whom were on ventilator support.

Out of the 26 patients who recovered from the disease, two were discharged from various hospitals while another 24 recovered under home-based care.

The number of recoveries registered since April to 82,350.

