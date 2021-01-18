Namibia: Flood Alert for Mariental

15 January 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

THE Mariental municipality is warning residents living in flood-prone areas at the town to remain alert.

The municipality's chief executive officer, Paul Nghwilepo, in a statement issued on Friday afternoon, said more rain in the Hardap Dam catchment area is predicted for Friday evening and Saturday, according to the meteorological service.

He said with the Hardap Dam level at 88% on Friday at 17h00, more inflow into the dam may result in water being released, which may cause flood-prone areas of the town to be overwhelmed.

"While the situation in the Hardap Dam catchment is being monitored, residents are urged to be on the alert and to take the necessary precautions," Nghwilepo said.

He said local police and municipality officials would alert the affected residents when to evacuate in case of an imminent flood.

He said Mariental High School hostel is reserved as an evacuation centre, adding that those evacuated are requested to bring their own bedding.

Nghwilepo said the regional health authority would ensure that Covid-19 regulations are adhered to at the hostel.

Mariental was last hit by a flood in 2006 after overflowing Hardap Dam sluices were opened.

The first flooding of the southern town occurred in 1972.

Flooding again occurred in 1974 and 1976.

[email protected]

Read the original article on Namibian.

