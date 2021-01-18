Tanzania: Diamond Platnumz' Mother Reveals the True Identity of His Father

15 January 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Evagrey Vitalis

Dar es Salaam — There is a Kiswahili adage that says the only person who knows a child's father is its mother and that has today been proved by Diamond Platnumz's mother.

Sanura Kassim aka Sandra, mother of Bongo Flava's heartthrob Diamond Platnumz has on Friday January 15, left Tanzanians and Africa spellbound after saying Abdul Juma is not the singer's biological father.

The self styled Mama Dangote named one Salum Iddi Nyange as the biological father as opposed to Abdul Juma who for many years has been known as the star's father.

She was speaking on a telephone interview on Mashamsham programme on Wasafi FM when she was asked on the relationship between Diamond and Ricardo Momo who was being interviewed on the station.

The controversy about Diamond's paternity erupted after Momo said that he shares the same father with Diamond.

"When you look at Diamond and Ricardo what do you see?" Mama Dangote asked the presenter Dida who replied that the two ressemble.

Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved.

