Nigeria: Security Agencies Must Synergise to Tackle Insecurity in Nigeria - Expert

A security scholar, Prof. Oyesoji Aremu, has emphasised the need for security agencies, both orthodox and unorthodox, to synergise in order to effectively tackle insecurity in Nigeria.

Aremu, of the University of Ibadan, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Sunday against the backdrop of the security challenges currently bedevilling in Oyo State and Nigeria at large.

"As a matter of fact, the seeming resurgence of insecurity in Oyo State is a carryover of what the country witnessed in the last quarter of 2020.

"The situation is so bad that the state has consistently been in the news regarding insecurity in the last few days.

"This had made the security radar to be focused on the state, especially with the involvement of the Oyo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, which came into existence barely a year ago in the South-West zone," he said.

Aremu said that those in charge of security operations and reconnaissance must be vigilant and share intelligence, especially on the uncensored influx into the state, given the porous nature of the routes and land borders in some parts of the state.

"Currently, there are growing colonies of people in some parts of the state which portend security risks now and in the future.

"I must also add that the warning signals are very obvious.

"The Amotekun security outfit should also rework its operational strategies, given some observed security lapses and unprofessional conduct of some of its personnel.

"While it is too early to measure its efficiency in terms of security maintenance, the outfit should take its personnel through some basic policing training, as true security is the absence of crime," the don said.

