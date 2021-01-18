Nigeria: Kugbo Market Fire - Nasarawa State Govt, Wood-Et Al, Throw Lifeline to Affected Traders

18 January 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Gabriel Ewepu

Abuja — Following the Kugbo Furniture International Market fire outbreak in Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, on Sunday, January 10, 2021, the Nasarawa State Government and WOOD-ET AL Limited, weekend, threw life-line to affected traders of the incident to reduce losses incurred.

This was made known by the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Mr Emmanuel Akabe, along with the Chairman, WOOD-ET AL LIMITED, Kola Ajani, during a visit to commiserate with affected traders over losses incurred and to see how to ameliorate impact of the unfortunate incidence.

Some of the offers made to the traders include immediate availability of warehouses and shops at the Muhammadu Buhari International Market at Mararaba, Nasarawa State; a moratorium of three-month rent-free usage of the shops and warehouses in Muhammadu Buhari International Market.

Also assured that affected traders will receive cash gift as a measure to cushion the effect occasioned by the economy and that of the fire incident.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor also held a closed-door meeting with union executives of the traders to examine other ways for further assistance the Nasarawa State Government can render to affected traders and pledged commitment to carry out what the traders will receive.

