Rwanda: Tasks That Await Rwanda's New Women Cricket Team Coach Nhamburo

18 January 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

Rwanda Cricket Association on Friday, January 15, appointed Leonard Nhamburo as the new head coach for Rwanda Women National Cricket team for the next two years.

The Zimbabwean, 40, takes over the hot seat from Ugandan Joshua Mwanja who has been at the helm since 2014 after the Cricket Association tasked him to focus on the national Cricket development programmes.

There has been a tremendous growth of women's cricket over the past few years with the increase in the number of women clubs and also a lot of girls playing cricket in schools and communities.

In the past two years, Rwanda's national women Cricket team has been able to play test series with Nigeria and for the first time participated in the ICC women world cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe where they won twice and lost two games.

The team currently sits seventh in Africa and 32nd on the world rankings.

"In a bid to continue improving and be competitive on the international stage, the board and management of Rwanda Cricket Association thought it wise to hire a coach with experience and international repute with a proven track record in women cricket," reads a press statement released by the Cricket governing body.

Nhamburo's first assignment will be to prepare the women cricket team for the annual Kwibuka tournament that takes place in June and the ICC Women world Cup qualifiers slated for November this year in Botswana.

"Leonard [Nhamburo] comes with proven experience having been in the Zimbabwean coaching structure for the past 20 years. The major reason that we hired him is to take the Women national team to the Global World Cup Qualifiers," said Emma Byiringiro, the RCA General Manager in an interview.

Rwanda's cricketers already have high expectations in Nhamburo, who has established his name in African Cricket, having played a big role in the development of the game in his home country Zimbabwe for over about a decade before joining Namibia in 2019.

With Zimbabwe, the tactician won Africa Regional World Cup Qualifiers 2016, the 4 Nations U-19 Girls Tournament Botswana in 2014 while he also qualified the country for the 2017 Global World Cup Women in Sri Lanka.

His achievements with Zimbabwe caught the attention of the Namibian Cricket Association which signed him in 2019 to coach their Women's national Cricket team.

During his tenure, Namibia's women became the 2019 Africa Regional World Cup qualifiers runners-up before qualifying them for the 2019 Global Women World Cup Qualifiers in Scotland.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.