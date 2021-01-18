Mozambique: Dramatic Rise in Covid-19 Infections Continues

Maputo — The dramatic rise in the number of new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease in Mozambique continued on Thursday with 543 new infections diagnosed, the fifth highest daily number on record.

The only days when more cases were reported were 9 January (879), 13 January (730), 12 January (662) and 10 January (578).

According to a Ministry of Health press release, six more Covid-19 deaths were reported on Thursday, three in Maputo city, one in Maputo province, one in Gaza and one in Nampula. All the victims were Mozambican citizens. Five were men aged 35, 62, 70, 71 and 86, and the sixth was a woman aged 73. All were undergoing treatment in health units in their provinces, but the doctors were unable to save them.

One of the six deaths was declared last Friday, 8 January (it is not clear why it took so long to enter the Ministry's records), two of the patients were declared dead on Tuesday, and the other three on Wednesday. This brings the total Mozambican death toll from Covid-19 to 211.

The Ministry release said that, since the start of the pandemic, 296,922 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,700 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 609 were from Maputo city, 337 from Maputo province, 256 from Zambezia, 146 from Niassa, 118 from Nampula, 94 from Sofala, 82 from Cabo Delgado, 26 from Tete, 21 from Inhambane, eight from Manica, and three from Gaza.

1,157 of the tests gave negative results, but 543 people tested positive for the coronavirus. Thus 32 per cent of those tested were carrying the virus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 24,269. Of the new cases, 529 are Mozambican, one is Turkish, and the nationality of the remaining 13 has not yet been ascertained.

283 of the cases are men or boys and 260 are women or girls. 70 are children under the age of 15 and 16 are over 65 years old. No age information was available for 22 cases.

As has become the norm, well over half the new cases came from the far south - 178 from Maputo city and 161 from Maputo province. Thus Maputo city and province accounted for 62.4 per cent of the cases reported on Thursday. There were also 87 cases from Zambezia, 61 from Niassa, 26 from Nampula, 13 from Inhambane, seven from Cabo Delgado, four from Tete, four from Manica, one from Sofala and one from Gaza.

Over the previous 24 hours, 11 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (five in Maputo city, two in Cabo Delgado, two in Manica, one in Nampula and one in Tete). But 27 new cases were admitted (17 in Maputo, three in Cabo Delgado, three in Tete, three in Manica, and one in Nampula).

There are now 150 people under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards - 120 in Maputo, seven in Tete, six in Zambezia, five in Manica, three in Inhambane, two in Matola, two in Cabo Delgado, two in Sofala, two in Nampula, and one in Gaza. Niassa is the only province where no Covid-19 patients are hospitalised.

The Ministry also reported that a further 70 people have made a full recovery from Covid-19 (29 in Tete, 28 in Nampula and 13 in Zambezia). This brings the total number of recoveries to 18,352 - which is 75.6 per cent of all those diagnosed with the coronavirus in Mozambique.

Since the number of new cases continues to greatly outstrip the number of recoveries, the number of active cases continues to grow. It is now 5,702, the largest it has ever been.

The active cases are distributed as follows: Maputo city, 2,986 (52.4 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 802; Manica, 340; Sofala, 302; Niassa, 209; Inhambane, 204; Cabo Delgado, 201; Zambezia, 192; Gaza, 189; Nampula, 184; Tete, 93.