Nigeria: Arrest Peddlers of Fake Covid-19 Vaccines, NMA Tells Govt

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has urged the federal government to apprehend all those involved in the circulation of fake COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

NMA said the government should not waste time in arresting and prosecuting the peddlers of the fake vaccines regiment for the crime.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) had last Friday said it had reports of the importation of fake COVID-19 vaccines into Nigeria.

Addressing a virtual press conference, the Director-General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, pleaded with Nigerians to avoid the fake vaccines, saying: "They can cause COVID-like illnesses or other serious diseases that could kill."

Reacting to the alert by NAFDAC, the NMA President, Prof. Innocent Ujah, told THISDAY yesterday that it expects the government to move swiftly and arrest the peddlers of the vaccines.

"You know we are a group trained to save lives and not to kill people. So, if there is a fake drug out there, there is no way we can support it. We heard that it is not true but if NAFDAC said it has a report about it, it should ensure that it does not circulate and anyone found to be involved should be arrested and prosecuted," he said.