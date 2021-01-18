Nigeria: Arrest Peddlers of Fake Covid-19 Vaccines, NMA Tells Govt

18 January 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) has urged the federal government to apprehend all those involved in the circulation of fake COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

NMA said the government should not waste time in arresting and prosecuting the peddlers of the fake vaccines regiment for the crime.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) had last Friday said it had reports of the importation of fake COVID-19 vaccines into Nigeria.

Addressing a virtual press conference, the Director-General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, pleaded with Nigerians to avoid the fake vaccines, saying: "They can cause COVID-like illnesses or other serious diseases that could kill."

Reacting to the alert by NAFDAC, the NMA President, Prof. Innocent Ujah, told THISDAY yesterday that it expects the government to move swiftly and arrest the peddlers of the vaccines.

"You know we are a group trained to save lives and not to kill people. So, if there is a fake drug out there, there is no way we can support it. We heard that it is not true but if NAFDAC said it has a report about it, it should ensure that it does not circulate and anyone found to be involved should be arrested and prosecuted," he said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.