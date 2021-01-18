Gambia: Yankuba Jarju Signs for French Third Tier Side

Gambian striker, Yankuba Jarju has signed for French third tier side, Cholet after mutually terminating his Pau contract on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old left Ligue 2 side Pau FC due to lack of playing time as he made nine appearances (three starts) without a goal since the start of the 2020/2021 Second Division season.

The former Real de Banjul player last season in the Championnat National (third division) scored 5 goals in 18 appearances for Pau FC and contributed to their promotion to the second division.

The 1.82m striker, who will wear Cholet No. 9 shirt will again take another challenge in the French Third Division League for Cholet. He will be aiming to help Stephane Rossi's side gain promotion from the Championnat National.

Jarju became a professional player in 2018 after signing for French side Pau FC from Senegalese side Generation Foot.

Meanwhile, Pau FC currently sits second from bottom (19th position) in the French Ligue 2 (second division) with 14 points after 19 matches, while Cholet occupy 6th position in the French Third Division league (Championnat National) with 25 points after 17 matches.

