Gambia Gets 2 UK Covid-19 Variant

15 January 2021
The Point (Banjul)

Health Minister Ahmadou Lamin Samateh on Thursday informed legislators of the National Assembly's Select Committee on Health that The Gambia has finally recorded the new variant of covid-19 originated from the UK.

Meanwhile, The Gambia has officially registered two new covid-19 related death, taking the number to 127.

The country also registered eight new positive cases, taking the total since March 2020 to 3,893.

This is according to the 245 and 246 COVID-19 situation reports of The Gambia respectively.

The country currently has 81 covid-19 patients in treatment or self-isolation (active cases).

The country's Ministry of Health also said that two covid-19 patients were discharged from treatment, while no person is in quarantine.

