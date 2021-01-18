Gambia: Diaspora Voter Registration to Commence July

The chairman of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), Alhaji Alieu Momarr Njai has reassured the diaspora that the dates of out-of-country diaspora voter registration will commence in July 2021.

Speaking at the recently concluded fourth edition of the Stake in the Nation Forum held as a virtual event this year due to the covid-19 pandemic on 8 and 9 January 2021; Mr. Njai said the dates of out-of-country diaspora voter registration still remain July 2021.

"Although we have recently announced a delay in the start of voter registration in Gambia, the dates of Out-of-Country diaspora voter registration remain July 2021," AlhajiAlieuMomarrNjai reassured the diaspora.

The forum was organised by the Migration and Sustainable Development in The Gambia project (MSDG) led by Professor Gibril Faal of the London School of Economics (LSE), in partnership with the Office of the President.

Stake in the Nation Forum is mandated as an annual consultative event in The Gambia National Development Plan (NDP) as a forum to enable the Gambian diaspora, which is the Eighth Region of the country, to engage with government ministries, departments and agencies, as well as NGOs and CSOs, on a wide range of developmental matters.

