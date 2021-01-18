Gambia: Court Convicts Herder for Chopping Famer's Finger

Principal Magistrate Omar Jabang of the Bansang Magistrates' Court in the Central River Region, has convicted and sentenced one Abdourahman Ngim, a cattle herder to a fine of D5000 in default to serve two years imprisonment.

Magistrate Jabang has also ordered the convict to pay a compensation of D50, 000 to the victim in default to serve another three years in prison.

The statement of offence indicated that assault causing grievous bodily harm contravenes Section 214 of the Criminal Code Cap 10 Vol 111 revised Laws of The Gambia.

Meanwhile, the particulars of offence stated that, Abdourahman Ngim, on the 11th day of December 2020 at Sare Yerro Glory village in CRR of the Republic of The Gambia, unlawful assaulted one Amadou Touray by chopping him with a cutlass on his left hand, cutting his thumb finger thereby committed an offence.

The fact of the matter revealed that on the 11th day of December 2020, the accused, a herdsman while rarering his cattle entered into the farm of the victim who called his attention to control his cattle. "The accused was not pleased with the victim's advice and then a quarrel broke out between the two. The accused, who was then in possession of a cutlass, cut the victim's his left finger and thus causing him serious injuries."

The accused person pleaded guilty after the charge sheet was read to him. He was therefore sentenced accordingly.

The Inspector General of Police was represented by police prosecutor Inspector Kemo Y. Manneh.

