Gambia: UDP Calls for Transparency On Swiss-Gambia Deportation Agreement

15 January 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Sankulleh Gibril Janko

The United Democratic Participation (UDP) is calling on The Gambia government to inform the general public on the agreement it signed with the Swiss Federal Council that will see a deportation of Gambians from the central European country.

An official statement from the Swiss government states: "The agreement on migration allows Switzerland and The Gambia to strengthen their respective efforts in fighting illegal migration."

The agreement published by the Swiss government does not say when and how many Gambians will be deported.

The statement failed to establish the details of the deportation agreement signed with Gambia.

The information does not explain how the agreement was reached, why they agreed to the deal. Meanwhile, the UDP Legal Admin Secretary and Spokesperson Almamy Taal urged the government to be explicit about the agreement.

"The government has a responsibility to take care of the Gambian citizens wherever they are.

"So any deal they are getting into, they must come back to the people and say these are the reasons why we agreed to this or why we are getting into this deal.

"The least Gambians expect from them, especially those who are in diaspora, is transparency and accountability for the decisions they are making."

The agreement went on to say that the agreement will provide opportunities for cooperation between Switzerland and The Gambia.

Taal acknowledged the issues relating to deportation, however, he insisted that it must be done in a transparent manner that will give an idea of the reasons for the deportation, how the agreement was reached, whether Gambians are targeted or it's done within the ambits of the law.

According to him, the Barrow led government has once again shown lack of leadership while claiming the country's foreign police is drifting into a timid uncertain direction.

Mr. Taal reminded the government of the importance of Gambians in the diaspora, citing a recent figure published by the Central Bank of the Gambia which shows remittances from Gambians in 2020 as about half a billion Dollars accumulating 48% of the Gross Domestic Product.

It could be recalled that about 20 Gambians were deported from Germany and the government failed to give a detailed account of the agreement that led to their deportation.

Efforts to contact Foreign Affairs Ministry for comments proved futile.

Witness reveals involvement in several operations, tortures

Gambia gets 2 UK covid-19 variant

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.