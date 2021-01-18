Kenya: Senior Officials in Hunt for Pregnant Schoolgirls

16 January 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)

The government will continue cracking down on men who impregnate schoolgirls, but ensure all teenagers access education, Basic Education PS Belio Kipsang has said.

The PS, who spoke during an inspection tour of Moi Girls' High School in Eldoret, regretted that the country had registered a higher number of teen pregnancies compared to previous years, blaming it on the school closures occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We will not allow the culprits to go scotfree and they messed our girls. The Children Act is very clear about this matter and we are going for them because they have not attained the age of consent," said PS Kipsang yesterday.

His remarks came as other government officials admitted that the matter was complicated as a majority of the schoolgirls were impregnated by their agemates, making it hard to take a legal action against the culprits.

In Tharaka Nithi County, officials announced that of the 311 pregnant schoolgirls, a majority were impregnated by minors.

But principal secretaries Solomon Kitungu of State Department for Transport, Nancy Karigithu of Shipping and Maritine and Dr Ibrahim Mohammed of Defence insisted that all students must be allowed back in class.

Teen pregnancies

The officials noted that at Kirimankari Boarding Primary School in Igambang'ombe sub county, three girls had given birth and one is living with her boyfriend, who is a Form One student. The school headteacher, Ms Margaret Kanake, said she was in contact with the parents of the three girls to ensure that they report back once their health improves.

At Itugururu Mixed-Day Secondary School in the same sub-county, three girls were impregnated during Covid-19 pandemic long holiday; one has already delivered while the other two are due this month.

Seven learners are yet to report back and the school management cannot account for three of them. At Kiamuriuki Secondary School in Meru South sub-county, there are five pregnancy cases and one of the girls has delivered. At the neighbouring Kiamuriuki Primary School, one has also given birth.

Tharaka Nithi County police commander Charles Mbatu said 37 cases of teenage pregnancies were ongoing in court.

Mr Kitungu said all the schools that they visited had put a lot of effort to meet the Covid-19 health measures, including maintaining social distance, erecting hand washing water points and putting on facemasks.

Major problem

"We have not noticed a major problem in the schools that we have visited but what we are insisting that all learners must be in school," said Mr Kitungu.

He said that it's also encouraging to note that the school management and the local administration are making a follow up on children who are still at home to make sure that they are all back.

Dr Kipsang says that the government has a re-integration programme to allow the school girls to continue with their studies.

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago wants those responsible for teen pregnancies punished.

According to Mr Mandago, 20 per cent of girls in the county have not reported back to school.

In Laikipia County, the government is implementing the re-entry policy for teenage mothers to ensure that they resume learning. County Commissioner Daniel Nyameti said he has directed all chiefs to track and identify all teenage girls who recently gave birth.

By Stanley Kimuge, Onyango K'onyango, James Murimi and Alex Njeru.

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

