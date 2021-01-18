Kenyatta's Curveball Shows Gloves Are Off

opinion

After long enduring Tangatanga's "Dynasties versus Hustlers" cockiness, Uhuru Kenyatta threw back a deadly curveball that caught them totally unawares.

The venue was Vihiga during the funeral of Musalia Mudavadi's mother. Uhuru put a question rhetorically: "If the logic is that people are tired of leaders from certain families, what if we say it is time for other communities and not just the two whose members have occupied the Presidency [since Independence]?"

His speech was very short. But it was enough to hit gameshot.

He got a standing ovation from the crowd, which mainly comprised Mudavadi's ardent supporters.

Threats and blackmail

Uhuru's utterance was like a gut punch on Tangatanga, whose leaders were absent from Vihiga but were following the speeches closely.

After fevered consultations within the group in Nairobi, it was decided a direct reply to the President was necessary and urgent.

The following day, virtually the entire Tangatanga troupe of senators, MPs and hangers-on, led by DP William Ruto in person, converged at a Kayole church in Nairobi where they fired back in fury.

"I did not support Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013 because he is a Kikuyu or because he is the son of a former President. I supported him because we had an agenda for Kenya we had agreed on," railed Ruto, with emotion.

"Those used to selling 'tribe' are in panic because we have changed the narrative. Don't waste your time with threats and blackmail. We (Tangatanga) will change this country," said the DP in his most pointed challenge yet to Uhuru.

Uncomfortable topics

The gloves were finally off.

Basically, Ruto was posing, implausibly, as the nationalist while calling Uhuru a tribalist.

Tribe is one of those uncomfortable topics Kenyans would rather dance around. However, Mudavadi's ANC party soon seized on Ruto's double-faced attack to announce a formal impeachment push against the DP.

The others in the DP's Kayole entourage spoke their rehearsed bit, with varying degrees of incivility.

Even the presiding pastor appeared well briefed beforehand. He attacked Uhuru's remarks in Vihiga and termed them "tribal" and "divisive".

Incidentally, there was a story behind Uhuru's volley. When nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura, who recently defected to Tangatanga, joined his new battalion for a celebratory rally in Kwale following the victory of the Tangatanga-backed Feisal Bader in the Msambweni by-election, the Senator gave an overzealous speech about how the Kenyattas had ruled Kenya "for 50 years".

That was inaccurate: it was 15 years for Jomo Kenyatta and 8 years so far for Uhuru - 23 years in total. Yet Mwaura's 'error' was far from inadvertent.

He intentionally omitted to mention Daniel arap Moi's 24-year-rule, for whatever reason.

Deliberate memory lapse

Anyway Mwaura's deliberate memory lapse may have suited Ruto's supporters fine as it glossed over the fact that for nearly a quarter of a century, power was held by a member of Ruto's ethnic group.

When Uhuru completes his term, it will mark a 59-year combined stretch (inclusive of Mwai Kibaki's 10-year tenure) by Presidents from only two ethnic groups in the country.

Though Tangatanga are loath to admit it, Uhuru had countered them in a way they least expected.

Moreover, his new twist started to quickly gain traction as attested to by the laudatory statements coming from varied politicians countrywide.

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi's was typical: "The Presidency will no longer be a game of volleyball between Kikuyus and Kalenjins. Time has come for more ethnic groups to be brought into the top leadership."

Also trending was this Twitter hashtag: #SambazaKiti.

Tangatanga's responses have been formulaic:

"We are a democracy where anybody is free to run for President. We don't vote for tribes but for individuals where majority votes prevail."

True enough. In fact, nowhere has anybody proposed changing those core principles.

Other objections were just silly.

Uhuru did not say Kikuyu and Kalenjin presidential candidates would be excluded from elections.

What he did was to lay out an alternative language of political engagement that was tacitly destabilising to Tangatanga.

His point was that the Kikuyu-Kalenjin duopoly of power was not tenable forever. Indeed, he implied, the country had reached a stage where it could be better off without it.

The best way to strengthen national unity is to work out how those communities that feel marginalised can somehow access the high table.

Power duopoly

Inclusivity begins to be real when, say, the Pokomo or Maasai or Taita and such others feel their political aspirations are not being blocked by the duopolists who have held sway at different periods since 1963.

Nigeria has had this sort of reckoning before, and it came out well.

Tangatanga are correctly reading Uhuru's remarks as an explicit repudiation of the "yangu kumi, ya Ruto kumi" promise he used to give during his first term.

Again, they fear he is building an alliance with the leaders of ODM, Wiper, ANC and Ford-Kenya designed to isolate the DP. That could as well be the case.

Tangatanga's fears are not unfounded.

Ruto is looking to 2022 as his turn to occupy the top seat.

Yet a serious candidate who rides on the collective yearnings of those outside the Kikuyu-Kalenjin power duopoly could easily overrun him.

After all, they are the majority.