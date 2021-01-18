Kenya: Civilian Killed in Crossfire Between Al-Shabaab Militants and Police in Mandera

16 January 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Mandera — A civilian was killed on Friday after being caught up in a fierce battle between Al Shabaab militants and security officers in Wako Dadacha, Banisa, Mandera County.

Another civilian, a woman, escaped the crossfire with gunshot injuries in the head.

Governor Ali Roba who confirmed the incident said the security situation in Mandera had worsened in recent weeks, challenging security agencies to scale up operations to flush out terror cells in the county.

He noted that 126 primary schools in the county were unable to reopen on January 4 due to insecurity challenges.

Governor Roba said the failure by the Teachers Service Commission to deploy teachers following a mass exodus of non-local tutors from the county had exacerbated the situation.

He said all major roads serving the county were under Al Shabaab's control who often attack public service vehicles and abduct people. Communication masts have also been destroyed by the militants.

The Governor said three people were still missing after their vehicle was attacked on Monday and their whereabouts were unknown.

He accused national government administrators of living in denial and misleading the interior ministry on the situation on ground.

Roba spoke while launching bursary fund to needy students in the county.

His administration has disbursed Sh440,000,000 since 2017.

"This is a continuous commitment from my administration to support the needy bright students from Mandera County," he stated.

