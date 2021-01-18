South Africa: Loadshedding Continues On Monday

Eskom is currently implementing Stage 2 loadshedding as the country's power system remains constrained and vulnerable.

"Regrettably, as the return to service of some generation units has been delayed, as well as the need to manage the emergency generation reserves and identified risks to the power system, Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented from 5am on Monday morning.

"The return to service of two generation units at Kusile power station that were not available last week has been delayed due to difficulties in restarting the units, which are now expected to return to service starting on Monday," Eskom said in a statement on Sunday.

Over the past 24 hours Eskom teams successfully returned a generation unit each at the Kriel, Grootvlei and Duvha power stations to service.

"Despite Eskom's stringent measures to manage the impact of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic on operations, we are experiencing some impact on operations, including our suppliers," Eskom said.

The Medupi power station has had 48 COVID-19 positive cases out of a pool of 75 contractors. This has negatively affected Eskom's ability to executive work as planned.

"We currently have 6 384MW on planned maintenance, while another 13 181MW of capacity is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance, breakdowns and the outage delays. Eskom personnel are working hard to return as much of this capacity to service as soon as possible," Eskom said.

It urged the public to reduce electricity consumption in order to help minimise loadshedding.

A further update on the power situation is expected on Monday afternoon.