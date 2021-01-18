Kenya: Kibra MP Imran Okoth's Mother, Ajwang, Dies

Nairobi — Kibra MP Imran Okoth's mother Angeline Ajwang is dead.

Okoth announced the demise of his mother on his Twitter handle on Saturday but did not disclose the cause of her death.

The first-time lawmaker described the death of his mother as a painful one saying he struggled to come to terms with the demise.

"In life, we loved you dearly, in death we still love you. In our hearts you hold a place, I cried endlessly when you died but I promise, I won't let the tears mar the smiles that you've given me when you were alive. I know you are listening from above. Fare thee well mum," he tweeted.

Ajwang's death comes a year and a half after she lost her son the former Kibra MP Ken Okoth who succumbed to cancer.

She had fiercely opposed the cremation of Ken Okoth, demanding that the lawmaker be laid to rest in Homa Bay.

The 41-year-old was however cremated according to his wishes.