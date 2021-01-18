Kenya: Kibra MP Imran Okoth's Mother, Ajwang, Dies

16 January 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Kibra MP Imran Okoth's mother Angeline Ajwang is dead.

Okoth announced the demise of his mother on his Twitter handle on Saturday but did not disclose the cause of her death.

The first-time lawmaker described the death of his mother as a painful one saying he struggled to come to terms with the demise.

"In life, we loved you dearly, in death we still love you. In our hearts you hold a place, I cried endlessly when you died but I promise, I won't let the tears mar the smiles that you've given me when you were alive. I know you are listening from above. Fare thee well mum," he tweeted.

Ajwang's death comes a year and a half after she lost her son the former Kibra MP Ken Okoth who succumbed to cancer.

She had fiercely opposed the cremation of Ken Okoth, demanding that the lawmaker be laid to rest in Homa Bay.

The 41-year-old was however cremated according to his wishes.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.