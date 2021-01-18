Nigeria: Stanbic Deepens Financial Inclusion, Offers Policy for Students

Lagos — To deepen financial inclusion, Stanbic IBTC Holdings is offering a bouquet of urgent financial solutions to provide support to schools, parents and students, in a bid to ensure that children are not hindered from going back to school.

The financial solution is targeted at empowering parents and guardians to send their wards back to school with ease, while also enabling school owners to acquire attractive educational facilities that will empower and support teaching and learning.

The bank said it is offering parents and guardians a saving portfolio for young children and tertiary institution students through its Children Educational Savings Scheme (CHESS) and BlueEdge, respectively, while ensuring a stress-free investments towards their wards' education.

The CHESS account offers a higher interest rate than what is earned on regular savings account while the BluEdge Savings Account allows students to open accounts with zero balances and still earn monthly interest, thus taking away the pressure of setting up an account with huge funds.

For longer-term educational planning, the bank appealed to parents and guardians to take advantage of the Stanbic IBTC Education Trust (SET) which is designed to help them fund their children's education through a flexible and convenient plan with long-term benefits.

According to chief executive, Stanbic IBTC Trustees Limited, Charles Omoera, Stanbic IBTC scientifically estimated the cost of education using key economic parameters and then offers parents/guardians flexible contribution options to select from so that they can effectively plan how to fund their wards' education now and in later years.

Commenting on the financial investment plan, chief executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, Wole Adeniyi, said, "Stanbic IBTC back-to-school offers are geared towards making the school resumption season easier and more seamless for parents, guardians, and school owners, such that they can meet urgent financial needs at minimal costs.

He espoused that preparation for school resumption after the Christmas festivities are usually fun, particularly for children. "However, the excitement could be dampened if parents have to struggle for school fees and other mandatory payments. Stanbic IBTC knows this, and as such, developed the 'Back to School' educational package to help reduce the financial burden on parents and guardians," Adeniyi said.