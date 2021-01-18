Zimbabwe: Nation Remembers VP John Nkomo

Zimbabwe yesterday commemorated the eighth anniversary of the death of former Vice President John Landa Nkomo.

He died on January 17, 2013 aged 79 and was buried at the National Heroes Acre.

In a statement yesterday, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda described the late VP Nkomo as a fearless revolutionary.

"A fearless revolutionary and distinguished son of the soil, Cde John Landa Nkomo will always be remembered for devoting his entire life to the nation of Zimbabwe, first as a fighter during the Second Chimurenga and later as a builder of bridges that firmly entrenched peace across the length and breadth of Zimbabwe," he said.

Dr Sibanda said the late Vice President held various portfolios in Government and the ruling Zanu PF since independence that included Cabinet posts, being National Chairman of the party, Speaker of Parliament and Chairman of the Organ for National Healing, Reconciliation and Integration.

"Indeed it was during his leadership of the Organ that the mantra, 'peace begins with me, peace begins with you, peace begins with all of us' became a national rallying point for building peace.

"We therefore draw inspiration from Cde Nkomo's legacy, dedication and untiring efforts in serving the nation diligently at all times from the early years of independence, to the Land Reform Programme including his involvement in processes to create and strengthen democratic institutions which the Second Republic is now refining for a better and prosperous Zimbabwe," added Dr Sibanda.

He said those serving in the Office of the President and Cabinet had devoted their energies to direct and coordinate Government policy formulation and decision making to ensure the attainment of people's needs.

The late VP Nkomo died at St Anne's Hospital after a long battle with cancer.