Kenya: KBL Extends Deadline on 'Raising the Bar' Fund Applications

Nairobi — The Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), has extended the application deadline for bars and eateries interested in signing up for the 'Raising the Bar with Tusker' fund to February 12, 2021.

The programme, which was officially rolled out in last month, is a Sh330 million fund aimed at supporting the revival of bars and eateries across the country, from the impact occasioned by Covid-19 pandemic.

The extension is aimed at giving bar owners more time to apply for the fund, following a relatively busy holiday season.

Speaking on the extension, KBL Acting Sales Director, Joel Kamau said, "We have decided to extend the application deadline to February, after receiving multiple requests from our partners and bar owners who did not get adequate time to fill in the applications during the festive period. We really want those who meet the criteria to apply because this fund is meant for these outlets, as we come out of a difficult 2020.

"We are calling upon bar and pub owners to take advantage of this deadline extension to apply for the fund on www.diageobaracademy.com They can also contact their area sales representatives for any assistance they require."

Bar association fraternity have welcomed the move saying it will give their members more time to consider the online application for the multimillion-shilling fund. Bar, Hotels and Liquor Trade Association (BAHLITA) Secretary General Boniface Gachoka said, "We are pleased by KBL's decision to extend the application period. Our members now have more time after a busy Christmas and new year period and many who have met the criteria for application are looking to secure this very welcome gesture from KBL."

Pubs, Entertainment & Restaurants Association of Kenya National Chair Alice Opee said, "Our members has begun applying and this extension will ensure more within the Nairobi Metropolitan area, covered by the fund, are able to express their interest. We are all seeking to rebuild after a very tough 2020, so any help we can get is welcome."

Through the prgramme KBL seeks to support over 11,000 outlets to ensure that they first meet the basic Covid-19 safety regulations, as outlined in the guidelines by the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and Enterprise Development.

Under the programme pubs and bars will be supported in obtaining hygiene equipment mobile bars and outdoor equipment as well as train their staff on safety measures that need to be taken to protect themselves and their customers.

The programme is part of Diageo's Sh11 billion global fund to support bars and pubs bounce back from closure during this period.

Locally, it will provide a much-needed shot in the arm for the hospitality industry which has over 40,0000 retailers employing over 300,000 people and benefitting many more directly including farmers.

KBL is a part of East African Breweries Limited (EABL), the region's largest alcohol beverage manufacturer.

Apart from the Sh330 million allocated to Kenya, a further Sh220 million worth of support will also go towards supporting trade in Uganda and Tanzania, through EABL's other subsidiaries in these markets.