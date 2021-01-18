Kenya: KDF Sergeant Arrested After Failed Attempt to Unleash Smoke Grenade on Ex-Wife

16 January 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — A Kenya Defence Forces officer has been arrested after his attempt to detonate a smoke grenade at the home of his ex-wife in Busia following a heated argument flopped.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the military officer identified as Sergeant Denis Ochieng, who was taken into custody on Saturday, had a dispute with his ex-wife over the custody of their children.

"A Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) officer is in custody after his attempt to detonate a smoke grenade at the home of his ex-wife in Busia's Marachi Central area backfired. The unexpected incident followed a heated argument as to the right of taking their children from the mother," DCI said.

Asked to wait for his wife's parents to arrive so that they could discuss the matter, Ochieng who is stationed at a Mandera paraunit took the grenade from his military jacket, throwing it on the compound before fleeing.

"While the duo waiting for the wife's parents to discuss on the matter, the agitated sergeant took the grenade from his military jacket, throwing it on the compound before taking to his heels," the agency explained.

Neighbours who witnessed the incident said the Mandera-based sergeant later collected the grenade and disposed it into the river after realizing his plan had failed.

Detectives based in Butula visited the scene together with military police in search for the disposed grenade.

"His apprehension was reported to the military police who also swung to the scene, teaming up with Butula-based detectives in the ongoing search for the disposed grenade," the agency indicated.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.