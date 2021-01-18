Uganda: Museveni Wins Election With 58,6%

Ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party presidential candidate, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Saturday brushed off ten other candidates to extend his presidency to 40 years after Electoral Commission (EC) chairman Simon Byabakama credited him 5,851,037 votes, representing 58.64% of the 9,978,093 valid votes.
Final results from the EC indicated that closest opposition challenger, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine's had a cumulative tally of 3,475,298 votes (34.83), cementing Mr Museveni's lead.
"Having obtained the highest number of votes; and votes cast in his favor being more than 50% at the election, EC declares candidate Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Kaguta Museveni as the president of Uganda through an election held January 14," EC chairperson Simon Byabakama disclosed.
President Museveni beat Mr Kyagulanyi to the country's top seat by about 2,375, 739 votes.
Presidency through the January 14 poll remained a mission next to impossible for the other nine candidates lined against Mr Museveni as more polling centres got 'called'.
Here is a wrap of how all eleven candidates in the race performed.
2021 Presidential election final results released by Electoral Commission, January 16, 2021, 3:35pm
Presidential Candidate
Candidate's Party
Cumulative vote tally
Percentage (%)
Amuriat Oboi Patrick
Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)
323,536
3.24
Kabuleta Kiiza Joseph
Independent
44,300
0.44
Kalembe Nancy Linda
Independent
37,469
0.38
Katumba John
Independent
35,983
0.36
Kyagulanyi S Robert aka Bobi Wine
National Unity Platform (NUP)
3,475,298
34.83
Nobert Mao
Democratic Party (DP)
55,665
0.56
Mayambala Willy
Independent
14,657
0.15
Mugisha Muntu G
Alliance for National Transformation (ANT)
65,334
0.65
Mwesigye Fred
Independent
24,673
0.25
Tumukunde Henry K
Independent
50,141
0.50
Museveni T Kaguta
National Resistance Movement (NRM)
5,851,037
58.64
Valid votes in
9,978,093
Invalid Votes
381,386
3.68% of votes cast
Spoilt votes
27,592
Number of votes cast
10,359,479
57.22% of registered voters
Total Number of registered voters
18,103,603
There was no explicit concession to NRM's victory from opposition dissidents in a country that has been under a total internet shutdown since polls started January 14.
*The stats carried in this story are accurate as per January 16, 2021 (12:30pm Local EAT) with the final batch of provisional results set to be released by the Electoral Commission on January 16, 2021 (3pm Local EAT)
