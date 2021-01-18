Uganda: Museveni Wins Election With 58,6%

Ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party presidential candidate, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Saturday brushed off ten other candidates to extend his presidency to 40 years after Electoral Commission (EC) chairman Simon Byabakama credited him 5,851,037 votes, representing 58.64% of the 9,978,093 valid votes.

Final results from the EC indicated that closest opposition challenger, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine's had a cumulative tally of 3,475,298 votes (34.83), cementing Mr Museveni's lead.

"Having obtained the highest number of votes; and votes cast in his favor being more than 50% at the election, EC declares candidate Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Kaguta Museveni as the president of Uganda through an election held January 14," EC chairperson Simon Byabakama disclosed.

President Museveni beat Mr Kyagulanyi to the country's top seat by about 2,375, 739 votes.

Presidency through the January 14 poll remained a mission next to impossible for the other nine candidates lined against Mr Museveni as more polling centres got 'called'.

Here is a wrap of how all eleven candidates in the race performed.

2021 Presidential election final results released by Electoral Commission, January 16, 2021, 3:35pm

Presidential Candidate

Candidate's Party

Cumulative vote tally

Percentage (%)

Amuriat Oboi Patrick

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC)

323,536

3.24

Kabuleta Kiiza Joseph

Independent

44,300

0.44

Kalembe Nancy Linda

Independent

37,469

0.38

Katumba John

Independent

35,983

0.36

Kyagulanyi S Robert aka Bobi Wine

National Unity Platform (NUP)

3,475,298

34.83

Nobert Mao

Democratic Party (DP)

55,665

0.56

Mayambala Willy

Independent

14,657

0.15

Mugisha Muntu G

Alliance for National Transformation (ANT)

65,334

0.65

Mwesigye Fred

Independent

24,673

0.25

Tumukunde Henry K

Independent

50,141

0.50

Museveni T Kaguta

National Resistance Movement (NRM)

5,851,037

58.64

Valid votes in

9,978,093

Invalid Votes

381,386

3.68% of votes cast

Spoilt votes

27,592

Number of votes cast

10,359,479

57.22% of registered voters

Total Number of registered voters

18,103,603

There was no explicit concession to NRM's victory from opposition dissidents in a country that has been under a total internet shutdown since polls started January 14.

*The stats carried in this story are accurate as per January 16, 2021 (12:30pm Local EAT) with the final batch of provisional results set to be released by the Electoral Commission on January 16, 2021 (3pm Local EAT)

