Malawi: Wanderers Still Searching for Winning Mentality, Draw With Tigers

18 January 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Jeromy Kadewere

Mighty Wanderers FC played reasonably well during Sunday's match against Tigers FC but they still have so much to prove as their ambition to secure their second win was checked by a stubborn Kau-Kau boys , who claimed a hard-fought point from a forgettable encounter at Kamuzu Stadium.

The Nomads, who have dropped two places above the relegation with seven points from seven games, came into the game off the back of two defeats, but were unable to find their way past the well-drilled and disciplined Tigers.

Coach for Wanderers Bob Mpinganjira said coming from back-to-back defeats, it was important to avoid a defeat and get a clean sheet.

"We played better today and will move to get the winning mentality," said Mpinganjira.

"We're getting closer," he added.

Tigers coach Trevor Kajawa said he was pleased with the draw.

Elsewhere, Kamuzu Barracks beat TN Starts 3-1.

