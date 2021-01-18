Algeria: Angolan President Gets Message From Algerian Counterpart

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço received Thursday a message from his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, as part of strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

The message was delivered by minister of Foreign Affairs of Algeria, Sabri Boukadoum, during an audience granted by the Angolan Head of State.

At the end of the meeting, Sabri Boukado told the press that the Algerian government is seeking to strengthen cooperation with Angola in the political, diplomatic and economic fields, as part of ongoing reform in his country.

"Angola and Algeria are countries with historical ties at the level of the African continent, so we intend to implement actions to face the challenges of the present", underlined the diplomat.

Angola and Algeria friendship and fraternity cooperation date back to the national liberation struggle for independence of their respective countries and peoples.

Cooperation between both States includes political and diplomatic.

The two countries also enjoy cooperation in economic, commercial, defence and internal order domains, mineral and oil resources, tourism, staff training and investment promotion.

In Luanda since Wednesday (13), the Algerian top diplomat, who returned to his country late Thursday afternoon, held talks with an Angolan delegation headed by Foreign Minister Téte António.

