Angola Engages in Investment Protection Agreement With China, Japan

14 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola has announced plans to enter into the negotiation processes of Agreements on Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments (APPRI) with Japan, China and Mozambique.

This was announced Thursday by the State Secretary for Planning, Milton Reis, who did not add further details in terms of the agreements.

Speaking at the bi-weekly briefing, promoted by the Ministry of Economy and Planning, the official said the move is meant to demonstrate to the international investors the existence of a legal and security mechanism to carry out their investments.

Research conducted with the Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency-(AIPEX) points out that in Africa, Angola has agreements in this field with South Africa, Guinea-Bissau and Cabo Verde.

While, in Asia, the country has agreements with Qatar, and in Europe with Portugal, Spain, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia and France.

For 2021, the Ministry of Economy and Planning says it has scheduled events and arrangements of joint agreements for bilateral economic cooperation with countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Russia, South Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Cuba, Czech Republic and Germany.

The official also announced other actions, which include the disclosure, together with economic agents, public and private sectors, of the financial products available from international financial institutions.

They include the International Financial Cooperation (IFC) attached to the World Bank and the European Development Bank (EDB).

Still, as for cooperation and development, Angola announced plans to consolidate its position in regional organisations and improve its relationship with its development partners.

The country announced regularizing the frequency of participation of Angola's actions regional economic integration with emphasis on Central Africa, SADC and Sub-Saharan Africa, with the opening of the Continental Free Trade Zone.

In the field of economic cooperation and with a view to boosting private investment, the Ministry of Economy also says it will hold a methodological capacity building seminar for economic and trade attachés.

This was announced Thursday by the State Secretary for Planning, Milton Reis, who did not add further details in terms of the agreements.

Speaking at the bi-weekly briefing, promoted by the Ministry of Economy and Planning, the official said the move is meant to demonstrate to the international investors the existence of a legal and security mechanism to carry out their investments.

Research conducted with the Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency-(AIPEX) points out that in Africa, Angola has agreements in this field with South Africa, Guinea-Bissau and Cabo Verde.

While, in Asia, the country has agreements with Qatar, and in Europe with Portugal, Spain, Germany, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia and France.

For 2021, the Ministry of Economy and Planning says it has scheduled events and arrangements of joint agreements for bilateral economic cooperation with countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Russia, South Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Cuba, Czech Republic and Germany.

The official also announced other actions, which include the disclosure, together with economic agents, public and private sectors, of the financial products available from international financial institutions.

They include the International Financial Cooperation (IFC) attached to the World Bank and the European Development Bank (EDB).

Still, as for cooperation and development, Angola announced plans to consolidate its position in regional organisations and improve its relationship with its development partners.

The country announced regularizing the frequency of participation of Angola's actions regional economic integration with emphasis on Central Africa, SADC and Sub-Saharan Africa, with the opening of the Continental Free Trade Zone.

In the field of economic cooperation and with a view to boosting private investment, the Ministry of Economy also says it will hold a methodological capacity building seminar for economic and trade attachés.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.