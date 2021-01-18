Angola: Parliament Passes Judicial Package

14 January 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's National Assembly approved Thursday the Draft Organic Law with a view to improving the organisation, functioning and performance of Constitutional Court.

The document was approved with 122 votes in favour by MPLA (ruling party), PRS, and FNLA, six against (CASA-CE ) and 51 abstentions (UNITA) and independent MPs.

The objective is to ensure the institutional dialogue between the Constitutional Court and the common jurisdiction, with stress to the Supreme Court.

The organisation and functioning of the Constitutional Court is regulated by Law No. 2/08, of 17 June - Organic Law of the Constitutional Court, approved in a period prior to the approval of the 2010 Constitution.

This statute introduces, among others, the powers of the Constitutional Court in terms of the local elections and municipal litigation, and clarifies the matter related to the Extraordinary Appeal of Unconstitutionality.

The Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Francisco Queirós, who was presenting the Bill, stated that one of the main objectives is to enable the court to face the new challenges of political democracy, improving its organisation and functioning.

He is of the view that the proposed real solutions contribute to clarify the role of the Constitutional Court with what is expected to improve the institutional articulation between this jurisdiction and the common jurisdiction, with particular emphasis on the Supreme Court.

