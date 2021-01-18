Angola, Algeria Reiterate Commitment to Fight Against Terrorism

Luanda — Angola and Algeria reiterated Thursday in Luanda determination in fighting terrorism, after the countries voiced concern about the hotspots and instability in their sub-regions.

The position was expressed at a meeting that gathered the ministers of Foreign Affairs of Angola, Téte António, and Algeria, Sabri Boukadoum, in the framework of the visit by the latter to Angola since last Wednesday.

Téte António praised Algeria's role in solidarity actions and in the political-diplomatic and military support that culminated in the proclamation of the National Independence of Angola.

Whereas, Sabri Boukadoum stressed the good relationship between the two countries, adding that Algeria is willing to cooperate with Angola in different areas.

The two delegations rejoiced in the cordial and fraternal atmosphere which characterized the work. They considered crucial to hold regular meetings to revive the cooperation and monitor the process of implementing the commitments made.

The two states agree to strengthen cooperation in the political-diplomatic, economic, commercial, defence and domestic order, mineral and oil resources, tourism, staff training, investment promotion, among others.

The meeting focused on issues of common interest, both bilaterally and multilaterally.

At a bilateral level, the different legal instruments already signed were evaluated, and at a multilateral level, the parties welcome the convergence of views on important issues of international and regional relevance.

During the visit to Angola, Sabri Boukadou delivered a message from the Algerian President, Abdel-madjid Tebboune, to the President of the Republic of Angola, João Lourenço.

The friendly relations between Angola and Algeria date back before Angola's independence, when this Arab country provided diplomatic, material and military support in its struggle for independence.

In the post-independence period, Algeria's support was crucial for the training of the first Angolan staff, particularly in the oil sector.

