South Africa: The SAPS Deals - Inside the Thoshan Panday Indictment

17 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Des Erasmus

Is the final whistle near in the Fifa World Cup 2010 graft scandal in KwaZulu-Natal?

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is set to mount a massive offensive in the 2010 Fifa World Cup graft case against Umhlanga businessman Thoshan Panday, who was once a business partner of the Zuma family, and nine co-accused - the most notable being retired KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni.

The initial accused in the matter are a former KZN police colonel once based in SAPS provincial procurement, Navin Madhoe (51); Madhoe's then subordinate, former captain Ashwin Narainpershad (52); Ngobeni (52); and Panday (48).

But in December, the Durban Magistrate's Court heard that five additional accused would be added to the indictment, although they were not named then.

These are Panday's mother, Arvenda Panday (69); Panday's 45-year-old wife, Privisha Panday (née Summerjeeth); Panday's brother-in-law, Seevesh Maharaj Ishwarkumar; Panday's sister and wife to Seevesh, Kajal Ishwarkumar (37); and Panday's then-assistant, Tasleem Rahimna (35).

The nine are accused of, during the period leading up to and shortly after the World Cup, having profited from illegally awarded contracts to the KwaZulu-Natal SAPS to the sum of approximately R60-million....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

