Kenya: GSU Officer Killed, 3 Injured During Operation in Volatile Kapedo

18 January 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — A senior General Service Unit officer was on Sunday afternoon shot and killed by suspected bandits in Kapedo, Turkana County, during an ongoing operation to restore calm in the area.

The officer, a Superintendent of Police, was ambushed at Ameyen area.

Three other officers sustained gunshot injuries during the operation.

"They were responding to distress calls," a police officer privy to the incident told Capital News.

Renewed violence in Kapedo was sparked after a man was killed during a gun fight between two groups over an alleged incident of cattle rustling.

The violence has led a to a near-paralysis in learning and economic activities as security officers advise locals to remain indoors in the course of the operation.

More officers have been deployed in the area to weed out gunmen from hideouts within the volatile terrain.

In 2014, a similar incident claimed 21 lives of police officers in what went down as the worst attack in recent years.

Previous efforts to disarm gunmen in the area has proven futile.

