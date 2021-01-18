South Africa: Poor Maintenance Blamed for Flooding At Klerksdorp Hospital

17 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shiraaz Mohamed

Doctors, emergency services workers and hospital staff battled till the early hours of Friday morning to clear floodwater from Tshepong Hospital after a downpour.

North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha blamed poor planning and maintenance for the recent flooding of Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp when he visited to assess the impact of the flooding.

North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha (middle of the image with a yellow bib) visits Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp to assess the impact of the flooding. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

A heavy downpour and water streaming in from a nearby township blocked the hospital's drainage system, which resulted in the flooding and forced the temporary closure of the casualty and outpatient departments, its kit room and parts of its pharmacy.

A woman leaves the hospital pharmacy. Parts of the pharmacy were affected. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

Patients were safely moved into wards and ambulances and emergencies were diverted to Klerksdorp Hospital as doctors, emergency services workers and hospital staff battled till the early hours of Friday morning (15 January) to clear away the water. No patients were affected and the hospital was fully operational within less than 24 hours.

Water surrounds Tshepong Hospital trauma unit. Patients were safely...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.