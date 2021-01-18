South Africa: Poor Maintenance Blamed for Flooding At Klerksdorp Hospital

analysis

Doctors, emergency services workers and hospital staff battled till the early hours of Friday morning to clear floodwater from Tshepong Hospital after a downpour.

North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha blamed poor planning and maintenance for the recent flooding of Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp when he visited to assess the impact of the flooding.

North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha (middle of the image with a yellow bib) visits Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp to assess the impact of the flooding. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

A heavy downpour and water streaming in from a nearby township blocked the hospital's drainage system, which resulted in the flooding and forced the temporary closure of the casualty and outpatient departments, its kit room and parts of its pharmacy.

A woman leaves the hospital pharmacy. Parts of the pharmacy were affected. (Photo: Shiraaz Mohamed)

Patients were safely moved into wards and ambulances and emergencies were diverted to Klerksdorp Hospital as doctors, emergency services workers and hospital staff battled till the early hours of Friday morning (15 January) to clear away the water. No patients were affected and the hospital was fully operational within less than 24 hours.

