South Africa: Constitutional Court Recognises Matric As Part of the Right to Basic Education

17 January 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Catherine Kruyer

The Constitutional Court's recent judgment in Moko provides a glimmer of hope in what might otherwise seem a gloomy picture.

"There are few things as important for the flourishing of a society and its people as education. Through education, doors are opened to opportunities that were only before ever dreamt of. I am not exaggerating when I say that education changes lives. It enriches and develops our children so that they may reach the height of their potential." - Constitutional Court

The numerous challenges facing the public education system in South Africa, which have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and school closures, seriously undermine the empowerment potential of education described by the Constitutional Court. However, the Constitutional Court's recent judgment in Moko provides a glimmer of hope in what might otherwise seem a gloomy picture.

The Moko case reached the Constitutional Court after Johannes Moko, a matric learner at Malusi Secondary School in Limpopo, was denied the opportunity to write the matric examination for Business Studies Paper 2 by the acting principal of the school. Upon arrival at school on the date of the examination, 25 November 2020, Moko was turned away by the acting principal. He later returned...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

