South Africa: Constitutional Court Recognises Matric As Part of the Right to Basic Education

analysis

The Constitutional Court's recent judgment in Moko provides a glimmer of hope in what might otherwise seem a gloomy picture.

"There are few things as important for the flourishing of a society and its people as education. Through education, doors are opened to opportunities that were only before ever dreamt of. I am not exaggerating when I say that education changes lives. It enriches and develops our children so that they may reach the height of their potential." - Constitutional Court

The numerous challenges facing the public education system in South Africa, which have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and school closures, seriously undermine the empowerment potential of education described by the Constitutional Court. However, the Constitutional Court's recent judgment in Moko provides a glimmer of hope in what might otherwise seem a gloomy picture.

The Moko case reached the Constitutional Court after Johannes Moko, a matric learner at Malusi Secondary School in Limpopo, was denied the opportunity to write the matric examination for Business Studies Paper 2 by the acting principal of the school. Upon arrival at school on the date of the examination, 25 November 2020, Moko was turned away by the acting principal. He later returned...