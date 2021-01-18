Africa: There Is No Way the Ugandan Elections Can Be Declared Free and Fair - Yet the AU and SA Stay Silent

opinion

History will judge this South African government and the African Union for their silence in this moment. To continually side with oppressive leaders does not serve the needs of the continent and creates far more adverse prospects for the region.

The recent elections in Uganda, where Bobi Wine (38) ran against Yoweri Museveni (76), were a stark reminder of our democratic regression and that the one-time liberators can quickly turn to dictators who undermine freedom and the right to free and fair elections.

What we have witnessed in recent times in many African states is that democratic rights are not guaranteed, and that Africa still has a long way to go in the democratic project. One could even argue that Africa is regressing in the journey towards democracy. We have seen atrocities taking place in Uganda, Tanzania and Zambia at the hands of heads of state who seek to stay in power at any cost.

A number of years ago. I was introduced to Bobi Wine. We agreed to work together in creating a network of opposition leaders on the continent - many of whom are effectively modern-day freedom fighters against the tyranny of dictators and military regimes in Africa....