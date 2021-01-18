Zimbabwe: 23 Disappear Pending Deportation

18 January 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

Authorities are investigating a case in which 23 Malawian border jumpers disappeared from Beitbridge main police station while awaiting transportation to Harare, pending deportation.

Two of the immigrants are reported to have tested positive for Covid-19.

The group comprises Ousmane Austin (27), Yamaya Saidi (26), Sumati Jamali (18), Hake Idrasl (23), Hajira Joe (23), Edward Master (18), Fatima Mark (27), Musa James (27), Bernard Chimenya (25), Dennis Bwala (18), Gladys shucha (24), Enock Halwa (24), Juiro Ajalu (18), Frank Mayazi (28), Blessings Wiseman (21), and Witness Mdala (21).

Others are Erison Lestah (24), Lejabo Mbewe (23), Fulani Witness (30), Adam Musa (22), Mark Musa (20), Madson Mwinjiro (37) and Matola Yusuf (19).

It is reported that two of the foreigners were busted by police as they tried to illegally leave the country last Monday morning around 4am.

The group had reportedly entered the country illegally and were arrested on a footpath near the old border post offices.

A security source said following their arrest, they were charged for exit by evasion under the Immigration Act.

They were taken to court where they appeared before Miss Vavariro Nhau who warned, cautioned and released them to Immigration Authorities for further management.

After that, arrangements were made that they be kept at the main police station pending transportation to Harare.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) sponsored their transportation under the regional facility for stranded migrants.

The source said when a Zupco bus arrived in Beitbridge last Thursday, it was discovered that all the migrants had absconded.

Police officer Commanding Beitbridge, Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo, and the assistant regional immigration officer-in-charge of Beitbridge, Mr Nqobile Ncube, could not be reached for comment.

Last year, two Malawian border jumpers who tested positive for Covid-19 during profiling and screening at the Beitbridge Quarantine and Isolation Centre located at the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) hotel escaped.

One of the escapees was intercepted by security agents as he sought transport to Malawi at the closed Dulivadzimu Long-distance Bus Terminus.

His accomplice could not be found.

The two were part of 41 Malawians intercepted by security agents on patrol after skipping the border from South Africa.

After interception they were taken for profiling and screening where seven men and one woman tested positive and were put into isolation.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Who Killed Ethiopia's Respected Former Foreign Minister?
NY Times Faces Music Over Africa Reporting Yet Again
Most Powerful Passports For 2021 - Where Does Yours Rank?
Shot in the Arm for 'Great Green Wall' Initiative
Museveni Wins Uganda's Disputed Election
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.