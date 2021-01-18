Nigeria: Give Youths Opportunity to Lead, Archbishop Kaigama Begs Buhari

Abuja — Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Most Revd. Ignatius Kaigama, on Sunday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to create opportunities for youths to take the leadership positions at all levels of government and economy for the progress of the nation.

Kaigama, who made the call during his homily in Abuja, noted that despite their potentials, youths were being sidelined by the old political leaders from fully participating in politics.

He said, "In political governance, the youths are also to be given a chance to participate fully rather being seen as immature citizens and agents of crimes. With their talents and energy, they can surely make meaningful contributions to our country.

"I recall that during the last general elections, there was a not too young to rule campaign. In his New Year message, President Buhari described the young people as our most valuable natural resource, at home and abroad. Their ingenuity, creativity, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit are evident to all.

"Our President promised that the Government will actively engage with our young people, to turn their passions into ideas that can be supported, groomed and scaled across regions. I hope that this declaration is truly meant to open the economic and political space to our young people, de-emphasizing monetary extortion, the practice of favouritism, nepotism, godfathers manipulations, and outright election rigging that excludes the youth from political participation."

He also said the destruction caused by massive corruption had destabilized the young people and thus, their inability to key into the project of one people, one nation.

'For too long, ethnic stereotyping and deep religious prejudices have dominated our national life and discourse that these young people have grown up knowing nothing but the language of division, hatred, greed and manipulation.

"Are we surprised that after 60 years of independence our national growth is sluggish? Let us prove that we mean what we say in the future elections by giving our youth the political oxygen to make meaningful contributions to our democratic project," the Archbishop added.

Vanguard News Nigeria